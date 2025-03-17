Box Office: Paddington in Peru approaches USD 200M globally, proves franchise’s lasting appeal

Paddington in Peru continues to charm audiences worldwide as the third installment in the beloved bear series approaches the USD 200 million mark at the global box office. The movie grossed another USD 2.3 million over the weekend, experiencing a mild 30.3% drop from the previous weekend. With an international total of USD 142.6 million across 54 markets and a domestic collection of USD 41.3 million, the film’s global tally now stands at USD 183.9 million, with several markets still left to open.

The film boasts a USD 90 million budget, meaning it has well recouped its production cost.

Directed by Dougal Wilson in his feature film debut, Paddington in Peru is a live-action animated adventure comedy written by Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont. The film follows the Brown family as they embark on a thrilling journey to the Peruvian jungle in search of the titular bear’s dear Aunt Lucy. The heartwarming tale is a perfect family watch, offering audiences a package of humor, warmth, and action.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer (taking over the role of Mrs. Brown from Sally Hawkins), Julie Walters, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw, who once again lends his voice to the teddy. With a mix of endearing storytelling and stunning visuals, the film has been received well by both critics and viewers.

Development for Paddington in Peru began in February 2021, with the official title announcement taking place in June 2022. Principal photography took place from July to October 2023, with filming locations spanning the United Kingdom, Colombia, and, of course, Peru.

Released in the UK by StudioCanal on November 8, 2024, Paddington in Peru has garnered positive reviews, reinforcing the franchise’s status as a fan favorite. Its theatrical performance reflects its strong appeal as it continues to perform favorably despite a staggered international rollout.

As Paddington in Peru inches closer to the aforementioned milestone, anticipation builds to see where the production’s final total will land. Meanwhile, fans can rejoice in the news that Paddington 4 is already in the works, meaning they won’t have to wait long to see the charming bear back on screen.