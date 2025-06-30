F1: The Movie zoomed off the starting line with a terrific opening weekend in India, grossing Rs. 25.25 crore (USD 2.95 million). While Hollywood films have seen bigger openings in the market, they are usually from a handful of franchises. What sets F1 apart is that these numbers have come from an original film, not part of an established franchise. The weekend numbers are the second-highest ever for an original film, just behind Oppenheimer.

The Brad Pitt starrer sports drama opened well on Friday to Rs. 6.25 crore and then saw good growth over the weekend, with Sunday nearly hitting the Rs. 10 crore mark. The growth could have been better, but since the film was already doing big in IMAX on Friday, there was little space to grow on Saturday and Sunday. This would also mean better holds on weekdays with unmet demand spilling over to weekdays on these high-collecting screens.

The one key reason for a strong opening for the film is probably the sport itself. Formula 1 or F1 enjoys a niche but passionate fan base in India, which turned up for the film. The film also benefits from being a large-screen spectacle, with IMAX accounting for nearly 30 per cent of its business. Adding to the appeal is the fact that this is the director’s follow-up to his 2022 global blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

What F1 has grossed in one weekend would have been considered a solid lifetime number; now it could aim for a lot more. Although next week will see the release of the big Hollywood tentpole, Jurassic World, F1 has IMAXes to its disposal exclusively for the next two weeks, which should keep it running. A Rs. 50 crore plus final seems easy enough, which would be amongst the biggest ever for an original film in India.

