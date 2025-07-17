Box Office: Brad Pitt's F1 storms past USD 400 million globally, becomes first Apple Studios film to do so

F1, starring Brad Pitt in the lead role along with Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem, is storming the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. The Joseph Kosinski-directed sports drama is witnessing superlative box office trends and has bagged another milestone for Apple Studios.

F1 crosses USD 400 million mark globally, first Apple Studios film to do so

The Brad Pitt starrer movie made history by clocking the USD 300 million mark on July 9. And now, it has become the first ever Apple Studios movie to storm over the USD 400 million mark at the worldwide box office.

The sports film is holding up well and is expected to continue gaining traction in the coming days, with a significant jump over this weekend. The domestic box office collection of F1 is around USD 140 million by the end of its third Tuesday. The movie has performed exceptionally well in the international markets. It has already crossed USD 40 million in China, becoming the third best-performing Hollywood movie in the territory this year.

If the movie continues to score big in the coming days, it will soon storm past the USD 500 million mark at the global box office. The outstanding theatrical run of F1 is expected to generate the highest profit margin for Apple Studios.

Know more about F1

F1 stars Brad Pitt as retired Formula One racer, Sonny Hayes. Damson Idris is cast as Sonny's teammate and main rival, Joshua Pearce. Kerry Condon plays the role of Sonny's love interest, Kate McKenna.

F1 is playing in cinemas near you. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

