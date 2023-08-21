Box Office: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani emerges highest grossing Indian rom-com worldwide

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles released in theatres worldwide on the 28th of July, 2023. The Ranveer-Alia film initially relied on corporate bookings but eventually got into its own groove, fighting competition valiantly. Despite releasing between the Barbenheimer (Barbie and Oppenheimer) wave and OhMyGadar (Oh My God 2 and Gadar 2) wave, the film put up a strong show and emerged as the highest grossing Indian rom-com. The film has grossed over Rs 300 crores worldwide and with the way it is holding in North America, it can also reach Rs 350 crores.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Emerges Highest Grossing Indian Rom-Com Of All Time

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after its fourth weekend has collected around Rs 140.50 crores nett (Rs 169 crores gross) in India and Rs 133 crores gross internationally, for a global total of Rs 302 crores. While the India collections are good, the overseas collections are what have pleasantly surprised and have been instrumental in making the Karan Johar directorial the highest grossing Indian rom-com. Rom-com as a genre has never been too big for Indian films commercially. Only a handful of films have ended up doing respectable business in this limited appeal genre and RRKPK is one of them.

Following Is A List Of Highest Grossing Rom-Coms At The Worldwide Box Office:

1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Rs 302 crores (still running)

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Rs 295.75 crores

3. Tanu Weds Manu Returns - Rs 243.50 crores

4. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - Rs 196 crores

5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania - Rs 195 crores

6. Zero - Rs 191.50 crores

7. 2 States - Rs 173 crores

8. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi - Rs 157.50 crores

9. Jab Harry Met Sejal - Rs 148 crores

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh essays the role of a happy-go-lucky Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt reprises the role of a smart Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. The two fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for 3 months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families? You need to watch the film to find out.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

