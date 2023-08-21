Box Office: Hindi Film Industry witnesses 5 back to back successes; All eyes now on Dream Girl 2 and Jawan

The post-pandemic times have been challenging for the Hindi Film Industry as there have been more failures than successes. However, the tides have changed over the last few months as the Hindi Film Industry has officially gotten back with 5 back-to-back successful films featuring mainstream actors of the Hindi Film Industry. The gears changed in June with the release of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, as the Laxman Uttekar directorial surprised everyone with lifetime collections of Rs 83 crore. It’s a super hit venture, providing a big return on investment for all the stakeholders.

Love Story and Family Dramedy emerge a box office success

This was followed by the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-led Satyaprem Ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans. The love story scored a lifetime collection of Rs 75 crore in India and proved to be a successful venture. While Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was more of a comedy with a love story in its backdrop, Satyaprem Ki Katha was a pure love story tackling a serious subject, appealing to a niche base of audience in the metros.

Next up from the Hindi Film Industry was the Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The family dramedy is headed for a finish around the Rs 142 crore mark emerging as a successful film at the Indian Box Office. The film emerged as a huge blockbuster in the overseas market, with a lifetime finish expected around the USD 19 Million mark, and the global box office scenario puts the film in a big plus on the ROI front.

Apart from the 3 major successes, the industry also saw the release of a big blockbuster like The Kerala Story hitting a double century in the month of May, followed by some small-sized films like IB 21 and 1920 doing respectable numbers of Rs 25 crore and Rs 15 crore respectively. Some of the above-mentioned films did benefit from external factors like buy one get one offer, bulk booking, and corporate buying, but even after excluding the benefits, they are all successful theatrical ventures.

Gadar 2 emerges an All Time Blockbuster; OMG 2 targets Super Hit

Then came the two Independence Day releases, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, which have turned the tide as far as the number game is concerned. While Gadar 2 is on its course to emerge an all-time grosser by earning over Rs 513 crore in India, OMG 2 is also headed for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 150 crore in India. While Gadar is an all-time blockbuster, OMG 2 is also expected to settle in with a super hit verdict in the long run. August 11, 2022, is when an obituary was written for the Hindi Film Industry and exactly a year later, the actors and fraternity bounced back to announce that the entertainment industry is here to stay and rule for many more years.

Film Name Lifetime Box Office Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Rs 83 crore Satyaprem Ki Katha Rs 75 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rs 137 crore & counting Gadar 2 Rs 370 crore & counting OMG 2 Rs 106 crore & counting

The last 3 months have broken several myths, as it saw success coming in almost all genres that were written off – right from a small-town comedy to a love story, family dramedy, old-school action entertainer, and a social drama. The audiences have embraced diverse content to showcase their love for big-screen entertainment and this is certainly the beginning of many more successes that are expected to come our way in the months to come by. The 5 Hindi films aside, we also witnessed the success of Hollywood films like Mission Impossible 7, Oppenheimer, and Barbie. The last 3 months also saw the release of blockbusters like Baipan Bhaari Deva and Carry On Jatta 3 in the Marathi and Punjabi Industries.

The Hindi fraternity is now set for the release of Dream Girl 2, which has sold around 5000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The film is expected to open around the Rs 7 to 8 crore mark and then ride on word of mouth to put up a healthy number in the long run. This would be followed by the tentpole Shah Rukh Khan film, Jawan, directed by Atlee. There has been some chatter on social media about the ‘alleged lack of buzz’ but the opening day of the film is expected to surprise many as the SRK film is on track to record a bumper start all across the country – be it the Hindi markets or the locations down South. A new trailer and a couple of songs are expected to roll out soon as per the industry buzz, leading to the film’s release on September 7. The first purview has done the trick for Jawan to spike interest and registered the date of release in the mind of the audience. All the assets to follow are mere add ons as the work to bring in the audience for day one has already been done by the purview.

