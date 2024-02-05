Fighter Box Office 2nd Weekend: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone film redeems itself; Collects Rs 27 crores

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor led Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, enjoyed a good weekend at the box office considering the extent to which it dropped on the first Monday. Fighter netted over Rs 27 crores in its second weekend, with Saturday and Sunday both hitting double digits and Sunday numbers being more than double of second Friday.

Fighter has found its groove and the second weekend trend is a testament of it. It is overperforming in metros and big cities and now the ratio of collections in top national chains is over 60 percent. It's nett total after 11 days stands at around Rs 167 crores and it can fancy its chances of hitting Rs 200 crores in India, subject to how Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is received by audiences the coming week.

The Perception Around Fighter Could Have Been A Lot Better If...

The numbers that Fighter looks to do, looked almost impossible after the drop on Monday; But the film sure has redeemed itself. The drop in the collections of Fighter could have been lesser had the producers been more aggressive about the weekday pricing. The drop in the average ticket rates was apparently a lot steeper than recent biggies like Animal or Jawan. A lot could be changed in terms of perception had it netted even Rs 5 crores more than what it managed.

Fighter Is Swiftly Moving Towards The Rs 300 Crore Gross Worldwide Mark

Fighter also crossed the 10 million dollar mark internationally over the second weekend and this is without a release in the middle east. The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner is flying its way towards the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark. The two significant achievements of Fighter are that it emerged as the number one film in the world in its first week and has now become the highest grossing Indian film of 2024, eclipsing HanuMan.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.50 crores 7 Rs 6.15 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 5.50 crores 10 Rs 10 crores 11 Rs 11.75 crores Total Rs 167.15 crores nett in 11 days

Watch the Fighter Trailer

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor) are part of Air Dragons, that includes the best pilots of the Indian Air Force. Following the Pulwama attack on India, the Indian Air Force conducts an air strike on Balakot. In a series of events following the Balakot airstrike, two of India's cadets get captured by Pakistan. Watch the movie to know whether Shamsher and his team are able to rescue the captured cadets or not.

Fighter Plays At A Theatre Near You Now

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner, Fighter, is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the Siddharth Anand directorial through digital platforms or from the ticket counters.

