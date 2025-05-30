Box Office: The Final Reckoning wraps China pre-sales at USD 3.2M, eyes USD 24M–USD 30M opening weekend

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is looking at a high-stakes debut in China today. The Tom Cruise-led action film wrapped its seven-day ticket pre-sale campaign on Thursday with a total of USD 3.2 million secured for the Friday-to-Sunday launch window, setting the stage for what could be a No. 1 opening weekend in the country.

Advertisement

The pre-sale figure places the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise alongside notable past openers, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (USD 3M), Dead Reckoning (USD 3.2M), and No Time to Die (USD 3.3M). However, it trails behind recent bigger pre-sale performers such as Deadpool & Wolverine (USD 3.7M), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (USD 4.5M), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (USD 6M), and Jurassic World Dominion (USD 7.1M).

Breaking down the numbers, The Final Reckoning earned USD 1.9 million in pre-sales for its Friday opening day, followed by USD 935,000 for Saturday and USD 309,000 for Sunday. Despite a strong start, momentum waned in the final three days of advance bookings, with sales stagnating and eventually matching those of Dead Reckoning, despite initially outpacing it.

One key factor contributing to the slowdown is the absence of Thursday preview screenings, a decision by the studio that has left the film heavily reliant on its Friday performance to build word-of-mouth. Still, exhibitors in China appear optimistic, given 106,000 screenings have been booked for the day, indicating solid industry confidence.

Advertisement

Given the current trajectory, The Final Reckoning is projected to open between USD 24 million and USD 30 million in its three-day debut, depending on how well general bookings do. It remains to be seen if the latest entry can outpace Dead Reckoning’s USD 24.8 million opening in China two years ago.

Mission: Impossible 8 Trailer HERE:

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film continues the saga of Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team as they confront a rogue AI threatening humanity. The ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. With a production budget between USD 300 and USD 400 million, it ranks among the most expensive films ever made.

Following its global rollout on May 23, The Final Reckoning has already grossed USD 227.1 million worldwide and is currently the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025. Its performance in China this weekend could provide a critical boost to its international totals.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Review: Tom Cruise's ambitious actioner can get tiring but it rewards the patient with an INSANE finale