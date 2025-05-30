Final Destination: Bloodlines grossed Rs. 19 crore (USD 2.20 million) approx in its second week in India. The week-on-week drop was less than 45 per cent, which is a fantastic hold for a Hollywood film in India, particularly for a horror film, which tends to be frontloaded. The second week collections of the film are higher than bigger Hollywood releases like Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and so on.

The total box office collections for Bloodlines in India after two weeks stand at Rs. 58.50 crore (USD 6.85 million). The NETT collections are just shy of Rs. 50 crore mark, at Rs. 47.75 crore, which it shall surpass tomorrow. Only one other Hollywood Horror film has collected more than Rs. 50 crore NETT in India, Bloodlines will be the second.

Bloodlines had the tough task of competing directly with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. There were concerns that despite a good start, it may get overshadowed by the competition, but the film has held its ground remarkably well. In the first weekend, its collections were 40 per cent of The Final Reckoning, but by the end of the second week, it had significantly narrowed the gap, with yesterday being 75 per cent. If this trend continues, Bloodlines may even surpass Final Reckoning in daily collections during the third or fourth week.

Notably, Mission: Impossible is one of the biggest Hollywood franchises in India, while no Final Destination film had ever crossed Rs. 10 crore in India until Bloodlines. While the franchise enjoyed strong recognition in India, that hadn’t translated to box office success in the past due to a more limited market for Hollywood films back then. Times have changed, and finally, the franchise has found its due success.

For Bloodlines, India is amongst the top markets globally, standing just behind the United Kingdom and Mexico, ahead of other major Hollywood markets. In terms of tickets sold, it is neck-and-neck with Mexico, it will eventually finish as a close second.

The Box Office Collections of Final Destination: Bloodlines in India are as follows: