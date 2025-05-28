Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Day 12 India Box Office: Tom Cruise-led crosses Rs 75 cr mark with Rs 2.15 cr 2nd Wednesday

Tom Cruise’s high-octane spy thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continued its stable box office journey in India on its 12th day. On its second Wednesday, the film brought in Rs 2.15 crore net, showing reasonable hold even as competition from both local and international titles stiffened.

After a strong opening weekend, the film witnessed predictable weekday drops but recovered during its second weekend. The 12-day total now stands at Rs 75.65 crore net in India.

The film opened to impressive numbers, earning Rs 15.50 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 15.75 crore on Day 2. Despite a midweek dip, the second weekend haul of Rs 14 crore (Sat, Sun) kept the momentum going. Even on weekdays, it has managed to hold steady, reflecting its popularity among urban audiences, even though it may not be as well-received in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

Here’s a breakdown of The Final Reckoning’s India net collections so far:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 15.50 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore Day 5 Rs 4.00 crore Day 6 Rs 4.00 crore Day 7 Rs 4.00 crore Day 8 Rs 7.00 crore Day 9 Rs 7.00 crore Day 10 Rs 2.50 crore Day 11 Rs 2.50 crore Day 12 Rs 2.15 crore Total Rs 75.65 crore

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning marks the eighth and final chapter in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise. With Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt, the film also features returning cast members, including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Angela Bassett.

The story sees the iconic IMF team taking on the Entity, a rogue AI capable of wreaking global havoc. After overcoming challenges such as production delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes and a massive estimated budget of USD 300 to 400 million, the film has performed steadily since its global debut on May 23, crossing the USD 206 million mark worldwide.

All eyes are now on the film’s third weekend performance in India, as that will determine whether its local revenue can breach the Rs 100 crore mark and inch closer to the franchise’s best commercial act yet—Dead Reckoning’s Rs 106 crore net.

