Narivetta Kerala Box Office Day 4: Tovino Thomas starrer holds well on 1st Monday, adds Rs 1.05 crore to tally

Malayalam movie Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, along with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Charan, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and others, is holding up decently at the box office. The movie registered a big drop on its first Monday.

Narivetta collects Rs 1.05 crore on the 1st Monday

Directed by Anuraj Manohar, Narivetta dropped by 60% on its first Monday over its opening day. It collected Rs 1.05 crore on its Day 4, after recording a good opening weekend of Rs 5.20 crore.

For the unversed, the movie opened with Rs 1.70 crore, which was followed by Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 2 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. The total cume of Narivetta now stands at Rs 6.25 crore gross after four days of run at the Kerala box office.

The Tovino Thomas starrer needs to show better trends in order to sail through a successful theatrical run. Though the movie has received majorly positive word-of-mouth, it isn't reflecting at the box office. This is the second outing for Tovino this year, after his previous release, Identity. Interestingly, both titles are cop dramas.

All eyes are now on its hold in the coming days. Let's see if it can pick up well and record a favourable verdict by the end of its theatrical run at the box office.

Day-wise box office collection of Narivetta in Kerala is as follows

Day Gross Kerala Collection 1 Rs 1.70 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 2.00 crore 4 Rs 1.05 crore (est.) Total Rs 6.25 crore

Narivetta in cinemas

Narivetta is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

