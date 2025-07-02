Maa Day 6 India Box Office: Kajol led supernatural-horror film adds Rs 2.35 crore net on Wednesday after Discount Tuesday

Maa, directed by Vishal Furia and starring Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and others, added Rs 2.35 crore to its tally on day 6 at the India box office. The film has dropped by 20 percent from Tuesday, but that is because it had discount offers yesterday, with ticket prices at Rs 149 or under, for the standard version, in most of the theatres screening the film. With Rs 2.35 crore, the 6 day total of Maa stands at Rs 25.35 crore.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Maa Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.75 crore 2 Rs 6 crore 3 Rs 6.75 crore 4 Rs 2.50 crore 5 Rs 3 crore 6 Rs 2.35 crore Total Rs 25.35 crore net in 6 days

Maa Is Set To End Week 1 In The Rs 27 Crore Net Range; To Face Stiff Competition Going Forward

The first week is likely to close with collections of around Rs 27 crore net. This is quite alright for a Kajol led movie, playing alongside Sitaare Zameen Par and F1. Week 2 is going to be difficult as the supernatural-drama faces new rivals like Metro... In Dino and Jurassic World: Rebirth, along with its holdover rivals. The movie will have to sustain at Thursday levels on Friday and then manage astronomical growth on Saturday and Sunday, to be in contention to be a reasonable theatrical performer. If the film drops big on Friday, it will likely end its run in the vicinity of Rs 35 crore or so. Internationally, Maa hasn't put up much. A lifetime total of under USD 1 million seems certain.

Advertisement

Maa Is A Profitable Proposition For Producers

Optimistically, the film's global theatrical share will be around Rs 19-20 crore. With its good non-theatrical revenues courtesy its association with the Shaitaan universe, the movie should not lose producers any money. The film shall manage decent profits too, but you expect more from a movie that is directly linked to Shaitaan.

Maa In Theatres

Maa plays in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kajol and Maa.

ALSO READ: Maa Day 5 India Box Office: Kajol led supernatural-drama sees a slight surge due to Discount Tuesday; Nets Rs 2.75 crore