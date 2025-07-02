F1 Day 6 India Box Office: Brad Pitt's HIT racing movie emerges top pick for Indian moviegoers on 1st Wednesday

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and others, has become the top performing movie in Indian theatres this Wednesday. The racing movie added Rs 3.50 crore net to its tally and with this, it has gone past the Rs 30 crore net India mark. The bookings for F1 have opened for the 2nd weekend and it is needless to say that the advances are excellent with IMAX shows already fast-filling.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of F1 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 5.50 crore (including previews) 2 Rs 7.25 crore 3 Rs 8 crore 4 Rs 3.25 crore 5 Rs 3.50 crore 6 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 31 crore net in 6 days

F1's Weekday Trend Suggests That It Is Here To Stay

F1's trend has cleared one thing, and that is that the movie is here to stay much longer than anyone thought it would, earlier. There is stiff competition from holdover releases like Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par, as well as new releases like Jurassic World: Rebirth and Metro... In Dino from Friday, but the Brad Pitt movie seems like it will show no fatigue. It won't be surprising if the movie manages to grow from Thursday, on second Friday.

It Is Difficult To Guess Where F1 Is Headed, Due To Its Incredible Global Trend

The word of mouth for F1 is impeccable and the chatter on social media inclines towards universal acclaim. Not just India, but F1 is really turning it on everywhere across the globe. All the tepid pre-release predictions are blown to dust. We are in unchartered territory, going by the movie's trend. The second and third week hold will clear where the film is actually headed. This is because Jurassic World: Rebirth and Superman are pretty big films with a massive fanbase. A second week hold of over 50 percent is what is expected, reiterating that Joseph Kosinski is the director to really watch out for.

Advertisement

F1 In Theatres

F1 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on F1 and Brad Pitt.

ALSO READ: Siddharth Anand reacts as netizens compare Saif Ali Khan’s Ta Ra Rum Pum with Brad Pitt's F1