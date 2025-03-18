BTS and TXT's juniors, BIGHIT MUSIC to debut new boy group in Q3 of 2025; everything we know

The next generation of HYBE’s global stars is on the horizon. Ready for some good news, K-pop fans?

As per M Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, home to BTS and TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER), is set to debut a brand-new boy group in the third quarter of 2025.

Anticipation is already high because this is BIGHIT MUSIC's first boy group in six years, following TXT. The release date of this new boy band is still unknown.

With the K-pop industry experiencing an intense wave of rookie debuts, BIGHIT MUSIC’s new group will enter a highly competitive scenario. Industry giants like JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment have already introduced their latest groups and they are doing pretty well.

Not just JYP and SM, even Starship Entertainment (Starship) is keeping pace by launching both boy and girl groups.

These rookie groups are heating up even before the first quarter of 2025 is over. Hearts To Hearts, Kickflip, and Kiki all made their debuts this year and created the right kind of buzz. The already intense competition will be fueled by the arrival of more groups.

After Stray Kids' global success, JYP's newest boy band, Kickflip, made their debut in January, becoming the company's first boy group to be released in seven years. Their debut mini-album, Flip It, Kick It!, was released on January 20, 2025, and sold an incredible 270,000 copies in its first week (Hanteo Chart).

Advertisement

They achieved this feat, placing them ninth overall in K-pop debut album sales and fourth among debuts of non-survival shows.

Following the boy groups, the spotlight has shifted to girl groups. SM’s Hearts To Hearts shattered records with their debut single, The Chase, selling approximately 400,000 copies in its first week.

Their album sold the most copies ever for a girl group's debut, selling about 400,000 copies in its first week.

The same day, Starship released Kiki's pre-debut single, I DO ME. On Melon's daily rankings, she peaked at number 28 spot.

Every year sees the debut of numerous idol groups, making competition fierce, but 2025 stands out as particularly intense—truly a year of the “rookie war.”

Traditionally, trends in rookie debuts fluctuate, with alternating years favoring either boy groups or girl groups.