J-Hope IN THE BOX: BTS’ J-Hope to give a peek into his solo world with new documentary

BTS member J-Hope became the first from the septet to debut solo with his full album, 'Jack In The Box’, which was released to the world in July 2022. The rapper and main dancer in the group, J-Hope showcased his fabulous songwriting skills, having participated in the process for all 10 songs on the album. With the title track ‘Arson’ and a pre-release single ‘MORE’, the red (or should we say rainbow) carpet was all set for the K-pop superstar. While a lot of expectations lay on his shoulders, having previously released a successful mixtape called ‘Hope World’ in March 2018, the singer delivered with a chart-topping release that was a blend of old-school hip hop and hints of pop, grunge, and R&B, that came together to give the world a look into his personal Pandora’s Box.

J-Hope IN THE BOX On January 20, an announcement about his upcoming solo documentary was made. To be titled, ‘j-Hope IN THE BOX’, the BTS member would be walking the fans through his world with behind-the-scenes footage showing the creation of his first solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’. J-Hope will again become the first of the seven to have his own individual documentary to celebrate his monumental 2022 debut and album release.

The international music sensation is set to introduce the BTS ARMY to the process that went behind his record which he eventually took to the 2022 Lollapalooza stage where thousands screamed his name and shouted out the lyrics to his songs, earning a big surprise and touched face from the man himself. J-Hope made history by performing at Lollapalooza 2022 as he was officially the first South Korean artist to headline a major US festival. The documentary will allow viewers to join him on the ride as he channels his efforts and skills to produce a once in a lifetime stage at the music festival. This never-before-seen look would be equivalent to a fly on the wall during the album's production process where he overcame many creative hurdles that eventually became the stepping stones to his musical marvel. ‘j-Hope IN THE BOX’ will also include behind-the-scenes moments from his star-studded listening party for ‘Jack In The Box’ that was held on the eve of his album release in HYBE premises. The party was attended by the who’s who of the K-Hip Hop and RnB world as well as five out of six of the other BTS members, sans SUGA who was unwell at the time. Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, BIBI, Taeyang, Loco, Jessi, Simon Dominic, Cha Eun Woo, HyunA, DAWN, Heize and Sumni were among the guest list. Previously, it was also announced that BTS will release a full group docu-series ‘BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR’ chronicling the septet journey from their debut in June 2013 to the start of their second chapter in June 2022. J-Hope’s introduction to his solo documentary Currently in Paris, the BTS member shared his excitement for his upcoming documentary through a video. “I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-Hope”, his signature line opened up his greeting. J-Hope can be seen detailing the contents of the release saying how behind-the-scenes stories from his solo album production, his Lollapalooza performance and more will be revealed to the world for the first time.

J-Hope at LV Fashion show Earlier on January 16, it was confirmed by the brand that J-Hope will be attending the next Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on 19 January. He readied himself with a fabulous see-off from his fans at the Incheon International airport ahead of his visit. As scheduled, the BTS member made his valuable presence at the fashion show and was snapped alongside other guests of the event. Dressed in Louis Vuitton ensemble that included a camouflage print in black, purple, and hues of burgundy with block brown shoes, he looked every bit the fashion icon that he is.

Though the artist has not signed a brand deal with the luxury house so far, he has been connected with them for years now, thanks to BTS' full group ambassadorship that began in 2021. The seven have previously rocked their outfits on multiple time occasions and were part of a fashion show as well. This appearance only makes it all the more likely that J-Hope will sign a solo deal with the label much like his fellow member Jimin whose recent partnership with Dior has boosted their sales and member SUGA who is now a part of Maison Valentino's Di.Vas squad and is also promoting their latest essentials campaign. News of J-Hope's association can be expected anytime now. Meanwhile, 'j-hope IN THE BOX' releases on February 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

