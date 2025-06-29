Resident Playbook's Jung Jun Won and Go Yoon Jung lead June 2025 Actor Brand Reputation Rankings, know top 30 list

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the results of its latest analysis. The spotlight shines on some of the biggest and fastest-rising names in the Korean entertainment industry.

Covering the period between May 24 and June 24, the June 2025 rankings offer a detailed snapshot of actor popularity. The data was compiled using several indicators: media coverage, audience engagement, online interactions, and community discussions. It focused on 100 actors who appeared in dramas, films, or streaming content during the past month.

Jung Jun Won clinches No. 1 spot

Claiming the No. 1 spot for June is Jung Jun Won. His standout performance in Resident Playbook, Hospital Playlist spin-off, has catapulted him into the spotlight. With a brand reputation index of 5,748,349, Jung’s ranking is a proof of his rising influence as a lead actor.

Jung’s natural acting style and growing fanbase signal a promising future for the actor. His popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

Son Suk Ku and So Ji Sub take second and third

In second place is Son Suk Ku. His back-to-back appearances in the crime-thriller Nine Puzzles and the romantic fantasy Heavenly Ever After earned him a brand index of 5,450,604. His consistent performances and genre versatility continue to keep him in the spotlight.

Veteran actor So Ji Sub returned to the small screen with the gritty drama Mercy for None, placing third with a brand reputation index of 5,042,154. His powerful comeback and longstanding popularity made him a strong contender this month.

Go Yoon Jung and Gong Myoung round out the Top 5

At No. 4 is Go Yoon Jung, who also starred in Resident Playbook. Her role helped her gain a solid brand score of 4,094,237. It further boosts her status as one of the most in-demand young actresses in the industry.

Gong Myoung claimed fifth place with a brand reputation index of 3,787,932. This is all thanks to his roles in Mercy for None and Second Shot at Love. His romantic and dramatic range has continued to attract praise and growing fan support.

Top 30 most talked-about actors in June 2025

Jung Jun Won Son Suk Ku So Ji Sub Go Yoon Jung Gong Myoung Choo Young Woo Lee Jun Young Park Ji Hoon Lee Jae In Kang You Seok Park Bo Gum Shin Si Ah Kim Da Mi Park Bo Young Kang Ha Neul Lee Byung Hun Yook Sungjae (BTOB) Lee Jae Wook Lee Jun Hyuk Kim So Hyun Kim Ji Yeon (WJSN’s Bona) Han Ye Ji Jo Bo Ah Uhm Ji Won Ahn Jae Wook Han Ji Min Kim Hye Ja Hong Hwa Yeon Jung Kyung Ho Jang Dong Yoon

This month’s list doesn’t just focus on leading actors. It also reflects a diverse blend of emerging stars and established names.

