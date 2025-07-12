Dakota Johnson-Anne Hathaway’s Verity Release Date Out: Here’s When Colleen Hoover’s Movie Adaptation Will Hit the Screens

Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, Verity, has been adapted into a movie, starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson. While the filming is currently underway, the makers have announced the release date for the film.

The femme thriller is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, 2026. The femme thriller has been pushed months behind; previously, the media reports revealed May 15 as the release date for the film.

Advertisement

With the new date, Verity will now collide with Tom Cruise’s untitled project, alongside Alejandro G. Iňárritu.

Everything we know about Verity

Verity is one of the highly anticipated films, as it marks the return of Colleen Hoover, whose novel, It Ends With Us, was previously adapted. The trailer of Verity was first unveiled at CinemaCon, which was followed by a good response from the audience and the critics.

As for the plot of the film, it revolves around a renowned author, Verity Crawford, who hires a ghostwriter, Lowen Ashleigh, under mysterious circumstances. While amid her assignment, the latter is faced with some deadly autobiographical notes and family secrets, which make it difficult for Ashleigh to differentiate between fiction and reality.

For the cast of the film, Dakota Johnson is joined by Anne Hathaway, who will portray the lead role.

Other actors include Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordóva and Brady Wagner. The script is adapted by Hoover and Nick Antosca. As for the producers, they are Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Hathaway and Hoover. EPs are Johnson, Lauren Levine and Kerry Orent, who have come onboard to fund the film.

Advertisement

The project is hailed by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Michael Showalter.