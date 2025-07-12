KPop Demon Hunters: Is Your Idol by Saja Boys Inspired by Real K-Pop Bands? Here’s What We Know

KPop Demon Hunters is one of the most liked animated movies of recent times. The audience is going gaga over the storyline and the soundtrack especially. The songs present in the film, performed by a fictional band, are breaking records, and the album has already stormed the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

One track that won hearts is Your Idol, performed by the fictional devil band, the Saja Boys, in the film. According to the media reports, the song was created by keeping two K-Pop groups in mind. The songwriter, EJAE, sat down for an interview with Forbes, where she revealed that Your Idol was inspired by Exo and THEBLACKLABEL.

EJAE reflects on the inspiration behind Your Idol

While in conversation with the media portal, the songwriter revealed, “The Saja Boys, in their demon form, are intentionally feeding the fans’ obsession because that gives them control.”

She added, "That’s what being an idol can feel like—the need to be adored and worshipped. I grew up Christian, so I immediately thought about how ‘idolizing’ something is considered a sin. That tension inspired the creepy twist behind the lyrics: ‘I’ll be your Idol.’”

Meanwhile, despite the fictional nature of the bands HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, they have managed to gain popularity amongst the young listeners and the fans of Korean music. Previously, the hit song by the boy band was featured in the top position on Spotify, leaving behind the globally recognized band BTS.

What is KPop Demon Hunters about?

KPop Demon Hunters was dropped on Netflix in the last month and since then, it has been entertaining its audience. The movie gained a viewership of 52 million and is still increasing, despite the film entering its third week.

For the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads, “A world-renowned K-Pop girl group balances their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters.”

The cast members for the film include Arden Cho, Liza Koshy, May Hong, and Ken Jeong, amongst others.

KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix.

