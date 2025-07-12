Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office Collections: Diljit Dosanjh starrer marches past 50 crore overseas

Sardaar Ji 3 has marched past Rs. 50 crore mark overseas on its fifteenth day of release. The Diljit Dosanjh starrer grossed USD 175K on its third Friday, taking its total gross to USD 6 million (Rs. 51 crore). The film is only second Punjabi film to gross Rs. 50 crore overseas after Jatt and Juliet 3. It is projected to earn over USD 550K this weekend, which will keep it on course to overtake Jatt and Juliet 3 final overseas tally.

The main differentiator between Sardaar Ji 3 and J&J3 is Pakistan, where the former has emerged as a box office juggernaut. It has grossed nearly PKR 30 crore so far and will soon become the biggest Indian film in the country, surpassing Sanju and Sultan. The way it is going, it could go on to gross over PKR 50 crore there. The film features a Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir, which has led to the film being denied a theatrical release in India. However, that has amplified its appeal in Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora abroad.

In what are generally the two biggest overseas markets for Punjabi films, Canada and Australia, the film is trailing behind Jatt and Juliet 3. But wherever, Pakistani diaspora has a good presence, that market has overperformed. In the United Kingdom, it is set to overtake Jatt and Juliet 3 in a day or two and will emerge biggest Punjabi film from India. Similarly, the Middle East is already close to double that of J&J3. Norway, a small market but driven by the Pakistani diaspora, has grossed USD 40K, well ahead of any other Indian Punjabi film.

Despite its remarkable overseas run, the absence of a release in India has significantly dented its worldwide number. Needless to say, with a release in India, the film would have cruised past Rs. 100 crore mark and quite possibly beaten Jatt and Juliet 3 as the biggest Punjabi film ever.

The domestic market for Punjabi films has been in dire need of HITs since September last year. Eventhough films have done well, some even did BLOCKBUSTER numbers overseas, things have been silent domestically. Sardaar Ji 3 was hoped to be that film but that hasn’t happened. There are whispers that Sardaar Ji 3 may get a release in India this August, but given the political complications, that remains a long shot.

