Allu Arjun to play 4 different roles of grandfather, father and 2 sons in Atlee’s AA22xA6? REPORT

Allu Arjun and director Atlee are joining hands for the first time with the tentatively titled AA22xA6. While the movie is said to be in production now, a latest report suggests that the actor will be appearing in 4 distinct roles this time.

Allu Arjun to play 4 different roles in AA22xA6?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Allu Arjun is touted to appear in quadruple roles in Atlee directorial AA22xA6. The movie is said to have the entire family tree of characters with the Pushpa actor playing the roles of grandfather, father, and 2 sons.

As per the report, Atlee initially wanted the actor to play only a dual role and cast other actors for father and grandfather. However, Allu insisted on doing all four roles himself, making it his first-ever movie in multiple avatars.

While Atlee was hesitant about the idea, the look test impressed him, and he went ahead with the concept. While an official confirmation about the same hasn’t been made, it would be interesting to see the Arya actor pull off 4 different roles in a single flick.

Rashmika Mandanna in AA22xA6?

In an exclusive Pinkvilla report, we learned that AA22xA6 makers have roped in Rashmika Mandanna to play one of the leading roles.

As per a source, it is said, “Rashmika Mandanna has come on board Atlee’s ambitious film. The actress will be seen in one of the most daring roles of her career. The dynamics of Rashmika and Allu will be very different from what they shared in the Pushpa franchise.”

The source also mentioned that Rashmika has already undergone her look test and body scan for the movie in LA, with the pre-production for her character currently in works.

Earlier, the makers officially announced that Deepika Padukone will be playing one of the main leads in the film. Apart from her and Mandanna, the movie is expected to feature actresses like Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor as co-leads.

The Allu Arjun starrer AA22xA6 is said to be a Pan-World spectacle and is being made on a massive budget. The movie’s production is said to wrap up by the second half of 2026, and likely hit the big screens by the end of next year or in 2027.

