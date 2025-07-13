BTS' Jungkook receives many 'love calls' for solo music right after military discharge, fans dub him 'King of K-pop'

BTS’ Jungkook may have only recently completed his military service, but the global spotlight hasn’t shifted an inch. Just days after his return to civilian life, the singer is already making headlines. It’s not just for his future group activities, but also for the overwhelming demand he’s receiving from international producers and music labels.

BTS’ Jungkook is reportedly being flooded with offers and collaboration requests following his military discharge. In the music industry, such “love calls” signify active interest from producers, labels, and fellow artists hoping to work with him.

Omar Rudberg praises BTS’ Jungkook, expresses interest in collab

According to a report from Newsen published on July 12, 2025, multiple global entertainment labels are eager to work with Jungkook now that he’s back in action. Among the first to publicly express interest is Omar Rudberg, actor-singer and breakout star of Netflix’s Young Royals.

In a recent MTV UK interview released on July 2, Omar was asked which K-pop artist had caught his attention the most. Initially forgetting the name, he began humming a tune. It prompted the host to recognize it as a Jungkook track.

Once prompted, Rudberg lit up with excitement, “Love him! Incredible! His dancing, singing, songs! He’s an incredible machine. I love that dude, like he’s incredible.” Adding to the fun, Omar even threw in a playful “call me” gesture at the camera. It sparked laughter among viewers and earned him extra points with ARMYs, BTS’ loyal fandom.

Producers eye Jungkook for future collaborations after military return

Though no official projects have been announced, Rudberg’s enthusiastic shout-out reflects the global interest in Jungkook as he reenters the entertainment scene. Insiders say several global producers and major music labels are eyeing collaborations with the BTS member. And it’s no surprise, as his solo music has consistently ranked on global charts, even during his military service.

Jungkook fans react with pride and excitement

Fans are feeling proud and excited to see how many global artists and producers are eager to work with Jungkook. For ARMYs, it’s proof of his immense talent and global influence. Whether he releases new solo music or collaborates with international stars, fans are ready to support him unconditionally. No matter what direction he takes or who he teams up with next, they’re confident Jungkook will continue to shine.

Jungkook flies to the U.S. to begin new music work

As confirmed earlier this week, Jungkook departed for the United States on July 8 to begin work on new music. While exact details are still under wraps, it’s confirmed that the members will be staying in Los Angeles for at least two months before returning to Korea. This officially marks the beginning of BTS’ following album preparations, with a release expected in spring 2026.

The group’s upcoming comeback will be their first full-group activity since enlisting in the military. This makes it a landmark moment for both the members and fans worldwide.

