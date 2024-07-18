Jin, the member of the popular K-pop group BTS is under the spotlight for a recent achievement that has sparked discussions online. The K-pop star has managed to become the second most talked about person online, surpassing U.S. President Joe Biden - ranking closely behind presidential candidate Donald Trump.

On July 18, 2024, it was observed that BTS’ Jin became the second most mentioned person on the online microblogging platform X, with over 6 million posts mentioning him. The artist has achieved this feat within just 7 days, becoming one of the most talked about people in the world.

However, the artist’s competitors are what caught the attention of fans. Jin was behind U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, who ranked first with 11 million posts. Fans and non-fans alike are astonished by the artist’s popularity and consider this a remarkable accomplishment. Moreover, the current U.S. President Joe Biden ranked in third place with a total of 5.7 million posts.

More about BTS' Jin

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also under discussion of releasing self-produced content alongside BIGHIT Music in the near future where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. However, the rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.

