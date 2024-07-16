How did Jin react to BTS members hugging each other ‘without him’ on military discharge day? Find out

BTS’ Jin, on July 14, 2024, appeared on W KOREA, where he teased his upcoming work schedule including a solo album and variety show appearance. While sharing deets about his upcoming schedule, Jin also shared his thoughts on the members coming to welcome him on his military discharge day.

Jin talks about BTS members hugging without him on his military discharge

The Epiphany singer-songwriter shared during a conversation with W Korea that when he exited the military base on June 12, 2024, he didn't initially see his bandmates as he was busy waving at and bowing to the paparazzi. He humorously added that when he turned around, he saw his bandmates hugging each other. He said, “At the time, I didn't look at the members. So after greeting the cameras, I looked at them, and I was like, 'Ya, these guys are just hugging each other without me, huh.' I missed them so much when I was in the military. I guess they felt the same. And I was grateful that they came all the way here.”

Meanwhile, Jin's glorious return to the entertainment industry began with a fan event at Jamsil Arena on June 13, celebrating BTS' 11th anniversary. He was then selected as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Torch Relay. Furthermore, on July 8, Jin was named the first-ever Global Ambassador for the French luxury jewelry brand FRED. He also graced the cover of W KOREA's ‘Summer Daydreamer’ issue, showcasing his post-military hairdo, a month after his discharge. This edition became the best-selling on all six major K-pop e-commerce platforms and achieved a Perfect All-Kill.

Since then, the Astronaut singer has been busy filming various content for Korean variety shows, including MBC's The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island and an upcoming vlog. On July 8, he was also spotted at Posung High School, his alma mater, filming for an unnamed project.

More about Kim Seok-jin

Kim Seok Jin, professionally known as Jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the boy band BTS since June 2013. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake, Epiphany, and Moon, all of which charted on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart. In 2019, he released his first independent song, the digital track Tonight, and appeared on the 2016 Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth soundtrack with BTS member V.

Jin has received critical acclaim for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer. Beyond his singing career, he has hosted several South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he and BTS received the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea for their contributions to Korean culture. In July 2021, Jin and BTS were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae In to help lead the global agenda for future generations, such as sustainable growth, and to expand South Korea's diplomatic efforts and global standing.

