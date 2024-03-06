Do you know why BTS fans are called ARMY? Explained

K-pop is all the rave at the moment as the world steadily rides the Hallyu wave. The Hallyu Wave or Korean Wave is described as the phenomenon of popularity of South Korean culture which has been on a spectacular rise since the 1990s. One of the biggest agents for the catalysis of Korean culture is the influence of K-pop. K-pop bands and artists have without doubt played the role of catalyst in the whole process of popularity worldwide. Worldwide popular K-pop groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, SHINee, GOT7, MAMAMOO, BIGBANG, Girls’ Generation, Stray Kids, and many more are responsible for the rise in Hallyu. In K-pop, there is a culture of naming fandoms of K-pop idol groups. BTS one of the most influential K-pop groups ever, call their fans ARMY. It might be interesting to note why are BTS fans called ARMY.

Why are BTS fans called ARMY?

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band under BIGHIT MUSIC (Big Hit Entertainment then) that was formed in 2010 and officially debuted in 2013. The band was formed by the accumulation of unique talent by Bang Si Hyuk PD, founder of the aforementioned label, namely RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS their name is an acronym of their Korean full name Bangtan Sonyeondan meaning Bulletproof Boys in English.

BTS officially named their fandom ARMY on July 9, 2013, after the release of their debut single album 2 Kool 4 Skool. The leader of the boy band, RM once shared on the Jimmy Fallon show that they had almost named the fandom The Bells. Since BTS stands for Bangtan in Korean, not behind the scenes as some might misinterpret. So while the discussions for naming the fandom were going on someone suggested the bells. The reason is that ‘bell’ in Korean sounds like ‘bang wool’ so it has the same sound as the word Bang. The leader of the band further explained when they ring bells, they respond with ‘Make some noise’ and the sound that bells create also played a role in the theory. Ending with a moment of relief, RM said ARMY is so much better.

What is the BTS ARMY?

BTS ARMY, the official fans of the boy band BTS, is one of the most ardent fan groups. ARMY has been interpreted in many ways, one of them being ARMY as the real military and BTS (Bangtan, Bulletproof) as the armor that works like a beautiful and meaningful metaphor connecting BTS and ARMY forever in an unbreakable bond. They protect each other and work towards the success of each other by giving undying support. When it comes to BTS, ARMY wants to show the world that they are the most loyal fans and will be with BTS till the end.

In another explanation, we see ARMY as a door for BTS which is always open for them. They are always waiting for BTS with open arms to welcome them when BTS opens the door. They become home for each other and are greatly affected by each other. The BTS members are also close with the fans and regularly try to connect with them through social media and live. Proving that not only ARMY, BTS is also waiting for its ARMY.

What is the BTS ARMY Full Form?

Interestingly, much like BTS, ARMY is also an acronym, it stands for Adorable Representative M.C. For Youth. If taken literally, ARMYs are representatives of youth or BTS. BTS as J-Hope once said also stands for their desire to break rigid stereotypes, expectations, and criticism that are fired at the youth like bullets.

More about BTS ARMY: ARMY Bombs, ARMY Day, and more

BTS celebrates its anniversary, BTS Day on June 13 but that is not all, there is an anniversary and a day dedicated to the fandom as well. BTS ARMY day is on July 9 every year to commemorate the day the name of the fandom was coined. BTS released their memoir, Beyond The Story, on July 9, 2023, as a nod to the special day in their band’s history.

BTS like all K-pop groups also has a lightstick named BTS ARMY Bomb. Lightsticks are lighting props used by fans to support their groups and idols during a concert or meet. During the concerts, BTS also has the control to change the colors of the ARMY bombs. The bombs make the concerts a whole other experience and when looked at them from the way the bright lights of the Bombs seem as if an ocean of purple lights.

Purple is a special color that is connected to the band. V aka Kim Taehyung coined the term Borahae during a fan meeting in 2016. Bora is Korean for the color Purple which is also the last color of a rainbow signifying that ARMY and BTS will trust and love each other till the end. The phrase Borahae and its English translation I Purple You has become synonymous with the band BTS.

BTS and ARMY have time and again proven that they have a special connection, on this occasion of understanding ARMY and its history, let’s go back and jam on some BTS songs.

