THROWBACK: When BTS’ Jin and Jungkook made hilarious cameos in SUGA’s solo track Daechwita

BTS' Jin and Jungkook, the eldest and youngest members, are cherished by ARMYs for their playful, sibling-like teasing, which often results in amusing moments that keep fans laughing. In May 2020, fans got a delightful surprise in SUGA’s music video for Daechwita, (under his moniker Agust D) the lead track from his mixtape D-2. The video features a memorable cameo from Jin and Jungkook, bringing an extra dose of charm to the already stunning visuals.

At the fifty-second mark, Agust D strides through a crowd of extras while rapping directly to the camera. He accidentally bumps shoulders with a bearded man who looks utterly offended. If you look closely, you'll see it's Jin and Jungkook! When Jin turns to face Agust D, his pole accidentally taps Jungkook's head, and the two instantly start play-fighting, just like they do in real life.

BTS' SUGA returned as his rap alter ego, Agust D, with the mixtape D-2, which rapidly took over iTunes charts worldwide as fans celebrated his first comeback in four years.

In a behind-the-scenes video, SUGA shared that one of his roles in the music video is the mad king. He described how the Agust D from four years ago has evolved into a king, but now faces conflict with another version of himself.

He continued by explaining that the title track from D-2, Daechwita, emphasizes auditory enjoyment over lyrical depth. He expressed his hope that fans would focus on both the visual and auditory experiences. SUGA chose this track as the title because he thought it would be fun.

In the music video, both Jin and Jungkook made cameo appearances. Jin mentioned that they came as extras, while Jungkook asked fans not to think of them as BTS but as the actors Kim Seokjin and Jeon Jungkook. Jin playfully added, “Yoongi [SUGA’s real name] begged us to make an appearance just once.” Jin and Jungkook’s cameo originally featured two versions: one where they joined SUGA in dancing and another where they got into a fight, which became the final cut.

The song Daechwita draws from traditional Korean storytelling and music, which naturally evolved into pansori and kkwaenggwari percussion. The artist aimed to capture the sound of real daechwita, a traditional Korean military piece. These elements are clearly audible in both the song and its music video.

