BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, TWICE’s Nayeon and more: Top 15 most-searched K-Pop idols on Google 2022

Google trends shared a list of the K-Pop idols that were most searched in 2022 and the list is just as we expected! BTS won the grand prize for the 6th consecutive year at the 37th Golden Disk Awards. BTS won a total of four awards, including the Grand Prize in the album category, the Album Bonsang, TikTok Golden Disc Popularity Award, and member J-Hope's award for 'Thai Fans Support with Baozi'.

J-Hope, who attended the ceremony, expressed his feelings about the award, saying, "I will accept it as a means of cheering for the future of BTS, and I will accept it with gratitude and humility." He also revealed that 6 members, excluding Jin, who enlisted, had a drinking party. J-Hope said, "It's been a long time since we met for a drink, but we still missed Jin."

YG Entertainment announced on December 7th that the number of views on YouTube for the pre-release song 'Pink Venom' of girl group BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album has exceeded 500 million. ‘Pink Venom’ is a hip-hop genre song that shows off BLACKPINK’s unique charisma, and drew attention by arranging traditional instrument sounds in the intro. This music video recorded 90.4 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release, breaking the world record for a female K-Pop group and achieving 100 million views in 29 hours and 35 minutes, the fastest among K-pop girl groups.

BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' music video exceeds 2 billion views on YouTube. 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' is constantly updating its own K-pop group music video's first, highest and most views on YouTube every minute and every second. In fact, if you look at the recent increase in views, new records are expected in the future as the number in front of one hundred million views has been replaced in about 3 to 5 months.

DDU-DU DDU-DU:

'DDU-DU DDU-DU' is the title track of BLACKPINK's first mini-album 'SQUARE UP'. The addictive chorus and point choreography, which seemed to shoot pistols with both hands, became popular and ranked #1 in the most watched K-pop music video in the world in 2018. The sound source also achieved remarkable results on various global charts. In addition to the domestic chart 'Perfect All Kill', they ranked 40th and 50th on the US Billboard 200 and Hot 100 respectively, recording the highest ranking ever for a K-pop girl group at the time. In addition, the number of streams on Spotify, the world's largest music platform, has exceeded 500 million.

On January 3rd, JYP Entertainment released TWICE's new English single song titled 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE' and online cover image on its official SNS channel. The title of the emotional song, which is made up of English words meaning 'moonlight' and 'morning glow', and the online cover image with a mysterious winter atmosphere, heightened expectations for the new single. This new song, which has captured the attention of K-pop fans at home and abroad, is expected to start the 2023 activity of TWICE, the "global top girl group".

TWICE will pre-release the English single 'Moonlight Sunrise' on the 20th at 2:00 pm and visit fans with a new mini album in March. Meanwhile, last year, TWICE achieved the highest number of records on the US Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200' with the group's first solo runner Nayeon's 1st mini album 'IM NAYEON' and complete album 'BETWEEN 1&2'. In 2023, they will continue their activities, starting with a new English single and 12th mini album.

Stray Kids won two gold medals at the '37th Golden Disc Awards with TikTok' (hereafter referred to as 'Golden Disc') and shone their potential as a 'K-pop trend'. Stray Kids won the Bonsang award in the album category and the Most Popular Singer award. In particular, Stray Kids presented an explosive stage to the audience who filled the stadium under the Bangkok night sky. They made a surprise appearance in a jeep and walked around the magnificent stadium, and the song 'SUPER BOARD' from the album 'MAXIDENT', which topped the 'Billboard 200', and the album that also topped the 'Billboard 200'.

ASTRO’s agency Fantagio said on December 30th, "Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, and Yoon Sanha have decided to continue their activities with Fantagio in the future." Fantagio asked, "The four members we are with will not hold back their full support so that they can be active in various fields, so please give us as much encouragement and support as we do now. We are discussing with the other members of ASTRO, Rocky. Another member, MJ, is currently serving in the military band, and we plan to discuss it after he is discharged.”

Here’s Top 15 most-searched K-Pop idols in 2022 :-

1. V (BTS)

2. Jungkook (BTS)

3. Jimin (BTS)

4. Lisa (BLACKPINK)

5. Jennie (BLACKPINK)

6. SUGA (BTS)

7. IU

8. Jim (BTS)

9. RM (BTS)

10. Jisoo(BLACKPINK)

11. Rosé (BLACKPINK)

12. J-Hope (BTS)

13. Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO)

14. Hyunjin (Stray Kids)

15. Nayeon (TWICE)

