Chae Soo Bin reacts to dating rumors with When the Phone Rings co-star Yoo Yeon Seok

Chae Soo Bin has been involved in constant dating rumors with fellow When the Phone Rings' star Yoo Yeon Seok, ever since the release of the drama, owing to their fiery on-screen chemistry. Talking of the demands for dating in real life, the actress expressed gratefulness.

Chae Soo Bin was asked to comment on the fans' wanting her to date Yoo Yeon Seok in real life in a wrap-up interview of the drama on January 6. To which she replied, "As someone who often wishes for drama characters to end up together, I’m grateful for those reactions." The answer seemed sweet as well as professional, avoiding any kind of controversies.

She also talked of the intense kiss scene between Hong Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin) and Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) in one of the later episodes of When the Phone Rings. She said she saw a video of international fans watching it and squealing, which was evidence of the actors being able to convey the emotions in the drama to audiences around the globe.

Further talking of what might have resonated with the international fans most in the drama, she said, "The slightly cheesy lines" might have worked. Talking of steamy scenes, she mentioned not being able to join the cast to watch the final episode bed scene together; however, she watched it alone while holding her breath.

The interviewer also asked her about her feelings regarding winning the Best Couple Award with Yoo Yeon Seok at the 2024 MBC Drama Awards. As per her, When the Phone Rings' airing at the end of the year might have worked for them. "Receiving it (the award) felt great. Since our drama aired later in the year, I think netizens gave us generous support," she said.

