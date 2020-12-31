Dear Eonni: A MAMAMOO fan from India explains why Hwasa is her ideal role model

Dear Eonni: In today's letter, a Moomoo reaches out to MAMAMOO Hwasa to thank her for changing her life and reveals why she is her inspiration.

As part of our Dear Eonni series, we receive a number of letters addressed to numerous fan groups where fans express their love and gratitude toward the group and their members. In today's edition, we've received a letter from Jagruti, who is a fan of the K-pop girl group MAMAMOO. The fan from India revealed she became a Moomoo in 2019 and her life change thereon. While she loves the whole group, she feels Hwasa, in particular, has changed her life. Find out why in her letter below:

Hii my name is Jagruti and I'm from India and I want to tell the story of how I started to became a fan of most amazing girl group MAMAMOO and how they changed my life specially Hwasa

Now let's get started ;)

I became a Moomoo (Mamamoo fandom name) in 2019 after HIP era (hmm I know that it's late but still I love them a lot and I will always) sorry for that crying :(.

I never knew them before but 1 day there was a Mama awards performance of song HIP in my YouTube recommendations and I was like let's watch it, and after that performance, I was like“ who are they?? Wow, they are awesome!!! “I want to get to know them more!!!!" And after that, I started to watch their music videos and also I started to watch their funny movements video and don't know how but I started to be a moomoo and started to fall in love with their charms, talent, uniqueness and kindness

MAMAMOO all members are super beautiful, talented, kind, unique and also crackheads when became a Moomoo I was like!! “aah I like Solar"!! “no I like Moonbyul "!! No, I like Wheein!!! no, I like Hwasa!!

(Really it is a struggle to choose a bias in MAMAMOO cause if you choose a bias you'll always get wrecked by another member)

Even it's hard to choose bias in Mamamoo still 1 member of Mamamoo always catch my eyes and it's none other than Hwasa I really don't know how she manages her duality when she is on stage like she is so cute in off stage but when she is on stage she is literally like a lioness and the most important thing that I love about her that she always inspire others to love yourself and to not to give up on dreams her most iconic line that I'll always remember is “if I don't fit in this generation beauty standards I will become my own" and this line has inspired a lot of people plus me as well.

I can't describe in the word's that how much I love Mamamoo and Hwasa specially Hwasa cause she has been an inspiration to a lot of people and also she is like my role model cause she also had inspired me to love myself more and not to give up on dreams

Dear, HWASA unnie I hope that you know that you are so amazing person in this world and also that you have inspired a lot of peoples plz take care of yourselves unnies and don't take those haters seriously you're amazing the way you are and once again Thanks MAMAMOO for being yourself and to inspire a lot of peoples

Lol this letter is so long I'm sorry for that

WE MOOMOO's LOVE YOU SO MUCH MAMAMOO

Saranghae

