‘Do you want to be my girlfriend?’: BTS’ V is impressed after tasting Jungkook’s cooking in Are You Sure episode 4

Are you Sure?! Is an ongoing variety show series starring BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin. In the new episode, their bandmate V guest starred and did many fun activities together. Moreover, Jungkook cooked a dish for the members, which prompted an unexpected reaction from V, who asked to be his girlfriend.

On August 22, 2024, the fourth episode of the ongoing variety show Are You Sure?!, featuring Jungkook and Jimin, was released. This episode included a surprise guest: BTS member V. The trio enjoyed various activities, including boating and fishing while taking in a beautiful sunset.

In addition to their fun day, they came together for a hearty meal prepared by Jungkook. The dish was so impressive that V made an unexpected comment after tasting it. He asked Jungkook, "Do you want to be my girlfriend?" as a playful compliment on his cooking skills. Jungkook’s versatility continues to shine, proving he excels in every endeavor. V’s remark has gone viral on social media, with fans finding the statement both hilarious and endearing.

Are you Sure?! is a travel series where Jimin and Jungkook visit across different regions, doing various activities and spending quality time together. As the title suggests, throughout their journey, they encountered unexpected events that made them question, "Are You Sure?!".

Whether it was a sudden change in weather, a surprise encounter, or a challenging activity, these moments pushed them out of their comfort zones. However, through these experiences, they discovered what was truly "sure" to them.

The duo visited New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. In New York, they explored the bustling cityscape, visiting iconic landmarks and enjoying the diverse food scene. On Jeju Island, they immersed themselves in nature, experiencing the tranquility of its beaches and hiking trails. Sapporo offered a blend of cultural and outdoor activities, from visiting traditional markets to exploring breathtaking landscapes.

The show will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the four episodes are currently streaming on the Disney+ platform.