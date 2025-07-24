General Hospital Recap, July 23 Episode: Drew Suspects Willow of Stalking Daisy

In the July 23 episode of General Hospital, Drew began to suspect that Willow may be connected to the baby stalking incident involving Daisy. After Sasha and Daisy were driven out of town, Nina questioned Drew about the situation. She admitted she thought he had motive and access. But Drew denied any involvement, suggesting the situation might be tied to Sonny instead.

At the same time, Drew casually asked Willow what she was doing on July 4, clearly trying to figure out if she had anything to do with the strange events. Although he didn’t accuse her directly, she seemed to be at the top of his suspect list.

Willow backs Drew despite blackmail plan

At General Hospital, Portia told Willow about Drew’s plan to frame Michael as a drug addict. Willow first tried to deny it, but later accepted it might be true. Despite the serious nature of the scheme, Willow said she trusted Drew completely and was willing to support his actions if it meant protecting her children.

Later, Portia shared the same story with Nina, who was shocked by the setup. Portia noted that Nina’s reaction was more appropriate than Willow’s, who seemed unbothered.

Elsewhere, Jason spoke with Carly at the Metro Court pool and mentioned that he thought he saw Britt at the airport. Carly reminded him that Britt had died, but Jason said his own return from the dead made him question everything. He felt the sighting might have been real, especially since Britt had been on his mind after talking to Rocco.

Liesl returns to Port Charles

At a hatchet-throwing range, Liesl was bonding with young James, and even Spinelli was there to witness the moment. He later informed Lulu about Liesl’s return, which led Lulu to meet up with Dante. Together, they rushed to the pool to warn Rocco about staying away from Liesl. But Rocco stood by her, saying he had contacted her first.

Meanwhile, Lucas saved Marco from a warehouse and later confronted Carly about Sonny and Jason’s roles in the kidnapping. Lucas warned her never to defend them again.

At the PCPD, Marco gave a fake story about falling into a ravine and sleeping in his car. Though ADA Turner knew Sonny was responsible, she couldn’t prove it. Sonny defended himself by saying Marco would have died if he hadn’t intervened.

By the end of the episode, Jason learned that Britt had died in Obrecht’s arms. He felt compelled to question Liesl directly, now that she was back in Port Charles.

