RJ Mahvash wishes rumored boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal on his 35th birthday: 'Getting older is a part...'

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been painting the town red with their rumored love story. The duo often makes headlines due to their public appearances together and social media PDA. Currently, these two are in London together for a project.

Well, today is the Indian cricketer’s birthday, and his rumored lady love’s unique birthday wish has been going viral for all the right reasons. It offers a glimpse into their bond.

RJ Mahvash shares funny birthday post for Yuzvendra Chahal

Taking to her Instagram stories, RJ Mahvash shared a picture of Yuzvendra Chahal. He seems to be seated in a restaurant with a beautiful ambience. He looked dapper in a casual fit shirt and looked straight into the camera. We believe the photographer was none other than his rumored lady love.

Her birthday wish read, “Happy Birthday Yuzi! Getting older is a part of life, and other parts are even worse. So all the best.” She added a laugh and Korean heart emoji. It appears that the alleged couple were on a dinner date in London.

Yuzvendra Chahal's subtle hint on national TV

Although neither party has confirmed the relationship, Chahal did drop a suggestive line on The Great Indian Kapil Show. After host Navjot Singh Sidhu joked, "Well, he does change girlfriends sometimes," Chahal responded with, "India knows… 4 months ago."

The clip had quickly created an online frenzy, with many fans treating it as a soft confirmation of his romance with Mahvash. Still, with both maintaining a playful but private stance, the true nature of their relationship remains open to interpretation.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were previously seen together at IPL matches, dinner outings, and in a recent ad campaign. Whether they're in a relationship or not, their synchronised London posts have certainly kept fans guessing.

Regarding his personal life, Chahal recently got divorced from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, earlier this year. The two separated around June 2022 and had been living separately for almost 2.5 years before officially filing for divorce.

