Top Hollywood Films of 2025 in India: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning leads followed by F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth

Hollywood movies are doing great business in India this year—be it Tom Cruise's first installment of the Mission Impossible franchise or Brad Pitt's F1. Here are the top five highest grossing Hollywood movies at the Indian box office.

Top Hollywood Films of 2025 in India: Mission Impossible 8 leads

Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher Macquarie, stormed over Rs 113.50 crore gross in India in its entire run. The Tom Cruise starrer is currently ruling the charts. Interestingly, Brad Pitt's F1 and Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World Rebirth have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark today and are engaged in a neck-to-neck battle to take the second spot after the Tom Cruise movie.

Currently standing at Rs 101.80 crore gross, the Joseph Kosinski-directed sports drama will likely wrap its theatrical run around Rs 110 crore, securing the second spot. While the dinosaur thriller is expected to wind up its entire run around Rs 107 crore, bagging the third spot in the list.

It must be noted that Jurassic World: Rebirth currently holds the third spot with Rs 101.1 crore. However, if we include the 3D charges too, it will claim the first spot with a staggering total of Rs 114 crore, beating Mission Impossible 8.

The next two spots belong to Final Destination: Bloodlines and Superman. While the former clocked over Rs 75 crore gross in India and emerged a successful venture, the latter underperformed. Directed by James Gunn, Superman currently stands at Rs 50.50 crore gross and is expected to wind up its lifetime run at Rs 55 crore gross in India, which means the movie will end up securing the fifth spot.

Though Superman didn't perform to its full potential, it still managed to get a successful verdict at the box office. Had it opened with superlative box office, the David Corenswet starrer would have entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2025 in India:

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Rs 113.50 crore F1 Rs 101.80* (final Rs 110 expected) Jurassic World Rebirth Rs 101.1* (final Rs 107 expected) Final Destination: Bloodlines Rs 75 crore Superman Rs 50.50* (Rs 55+ final expected)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

