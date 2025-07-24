The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 23 Episode: Nick Gets Caught, Find Out What He Did

The Bold and the Beautiful episode on Wednesday, July 23, featured rising tensions at Forrester Creations and surprising confessions among returning characters. Nick faced backlash for interfering with a major silk delivery, while Carter and Daphne shared a heartfelt reunion.

Meanwhile, Brooke and Ridge argued about their future, while Taylor and Donna discussed what was truly best for Ridge.

Nick blamed for delayed silk shipment

At Forrester Creations, Ridge was shocked to learn that a key silk shipment had been delayed. After some digging, he discovered that the hold-up was related to Nick's shipping company. Ridge immediately confronted Nick, accusing him of sabotaging the delivery. Although Nick tried to deny it, he later made a shady phone call and asked someone to "hold" the shipment. Eventually, Ridge pressured Nick into releasing it.

Earlier in the CEO office, Brooke told Ridge that she might take Nick with her to Italy if Ridge didn't make a decision between her and Taylor. Ridge saw this as an ultimatum, while Brooke insisted she only wanted clarity. She believed Ridge still loved her more than Taylor. Before they could finish the conversation, Nick walked in and interrupted, later using the moment to suggest to Brooke how fun Italy could be with him instead.

Taylor and Donna support Brooke-Ridge reunion

At the Forrester mansion, Taylor talked with Steffy about Ridge and Brooke's long history. Taylor admitted that Eric always wanted Ridge to end up with Brooke. Donna joined in the conversation, sharing her belief that Ridge and Brooke still belonged together. Although she acknowledged that Brooke was once interested in Nick, she said Ridge was the true love of Brooke's life.

Back at Forrester Creations, Carter was surprised to see Daphne return. He complimented her perfume as she spoke about her brand's future and expressed concern for Steffy after everything she had been through. The two traded heartfelt confessions. Carter admitted that he missed her, and Daphne said she felt the same way. However, she remained vague about how long she would be staying, saying only, "We shall see."

After confirming that Nick's company was responsible for the silk delay, Ridge lashed out once more. He accused Nick of playing games and warned him not to mess with Brooke. Nick, fed up with Ridge's attitude, snapped back and told him to stop calling Brooke 'Logan' if he was marrying another woman.

