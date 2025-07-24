War 2: Is Vaani Kapoor upset about not being part of sequel? Actress quips ‘If Tiger Shroff comes back…’

All eyes are on Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 ever since the teaser video was out. Fans have been pumped to see the lethal face-off of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. One of the major changes in the sequel will be the absence of Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, who played pivotal roles in War.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about not being in the sequel and revealed that she has no hard feelings.

Vaani Kapoor reacts to not being a part of War 2

Talking to Siddharth Kanan, Vaani Kapor, who is currently promoting her upcoming OTT show Mandala Murders, was asked about not being a part of War 2. The actress was also questioned about whether she should have been part of War 2. In response, the Befikre star wished the current team all the best.

She further added that she felt incredibly grateful to have at least gotten the opportunity to be a part of a film like War. Praising the sequel, she said, “It is looking beautiful. It is cinematic. It is larger than life. Kudos to the team.”

As we already know, not just her, but Tiger Shroff and OG War director Siddharth Anand have also not found their way to the sequel. In a playful tone, Vaani Kapoor quipped, “Me, Sid, and Tiger are not all there in the sequel. Tiger and I both passed away in the War. So I said, if Tiger comes back, I’m coming back too, my friend!”

War 2 Trailer

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that Ayan Mukerji and YRF have locked the trailer cut of this action-packed thriller, and are gearing up to launch it by mid-next week.

“YRF is known to package their trailers to evoke excitement among the audience, and the cut of War 2 is locked with the intent of taking hype and curiosity to another level. The theatrical trailer presents three leads – Hrithik Roshan, NTR, and Kiara Advani at their best, and the team is confident to leave a mark with a near 3-minute cut,” revealed a source.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest updates on War 2.

