Newswrap, July 23: From Shahid Kapoor's movie getting shelved to Saiyaara crossing Rs 150 crore mark at Indian box office

From Shahid Kapoor's movie getting shelved to Saiyaara's blockbuster box office performance, here's everything that happened today in the entertainment world.

Ravi Kishan breaks silence on replacing Sanjay Dutt in Son Of Sardaar 2

Ravi Kishan revealed that Sanjay Dutt's visa couldn't get approval from the British government, because of which Ajay Devgn approached him to fill his shoes in Son of Sardaar 2. The actor will be seen playing a Bihari Sardaar in the comedy movie.

Shahid Kapoor's film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj shelved

Shahid Kapoor's ambitious film with OMG director Amit Rai is shelved now. It was reported to be based on one of the chapters of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life.

Confirming the project being dumped, Amit Rai blames the system and calls it cruel.

Brad Pitt's F1 grosses Rs 100 crore mark in India

Brad Pitt's sports-drama F1 has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the Indian box office. The Joseph Kosinski-directed motorsport drama is only the third Hollywood film, that’s neither a sequel, prequel, remake, reboot, nor spinoff, to gross Rs. 100 crore in India, joining Avatar and Oppenheimer in that elite group.

Huma Qureishi's Bayaan set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Huma Qureishi starrer Bayaan is officially selected to premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, Bayaan is a hard-hitting police-procedural thriller.

Saiyaara box office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer stormed past the Rs 150 crore net mark in India

Saiyaara is doing well at the box office. The Mohit Suri-directed romantic drama has clocked over Rs 21 crore on Wednesday. The movie has stormed past the Rs 150 crore mark as its total 6-day cume now stands at Rs 152.50 crore net in India.

Going by the trends, the movie is expected to surpass the lifetime cumes of Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5 by tomorrow.

Adinath Kothare confirms playing Bharata in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Marathi and Hindi actor Adinath Kothare officially confirmed essaying the role of Bharata in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana. The actor praised Nitesh Tiwari and mentioned that he has never come across such a fine script.

