Rumored lovers Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya arrive in style at Mumbai airport, twin in white

After calling it quits with Aadar Jain, actress Tara Sutaria seems to have moved on in her life. Tara is now rumored to be dating actor Veer Pahariya. While both Tara and Veer are tight-lipped about their alleged brewing romance, their PDA on social media says it all. The rumored couple has now made their relationship official with their latest public appearance at the airport.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya twin in white at Mumbai airport

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The rumored lovebirds were seen entering the airport premises. Veer came out of the car and waved to the paparazzi. He looked handsome in an off-white shirt and crisp white trousers. The Sky Force actor also sported a pair of sunglasses. He paired his outfit with beige shoes and a small bag.

Veer Pahariya opened the door for his rumored girlfriend Tara as she stepped out of the vehicle. The Student of the Year 2 actress looked stunning in a white co-ord set with a black top. She completed her look with a pair of shades, a handbag, and heels. Needless to say, Tara's short hair suits her. She flashed a million-dollar smile and then waves at the paparazzi.

Veer kept his hand on her back, and Tara did the same gesture as they moved ahead towards the departure area.

Check out the pictures here:

When Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya showered love on each other

A few days ago, Tara Sutaria dropped glamorous pictures of herself with singer AP Dhillon on Instagram. While she looked gorgeous in the photos, Veer Pahariya's reaction in the comment section was a highlight.

The Sky Force star commented, 'My' and added a star and red heart emojis. To which, the Marjaavaan actress replied, "Mine" while adding an evil eye emoji and a red heart emoji. Their social media PDA hinted that there is a romance brewing between them.

For the uninitiated, Tara Sutaria previously dated Aadar Jain for around four years. The former couple parted ways in 2023. Aadar tied the knot with Alekha Advani in February this year.

