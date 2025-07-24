Watch: Rashmika Mandanna serves comfy airport look in baggy jeans, kurta, chappals-don’t miss her Labubu bag charms

Rashmika Mandanna’s impeccable fashion picks never fail to impress her fans. From experimental choices to breezy looks, the diva has nailed it all effortlessly. Her recent airport appearance once again proves her ability to perfect the girl-next-door vibe.

Rashmika Mandanna opts for baggy jeans, kurta, chappals at airport

In the video, Rashmika can be seen at the airport pulling off an effortlessly summer-ready look. She opted for a long, white kurta paired with a pair of baggy jeans. The diva had her hair tied in a low ponytail, wore goggles, chappals, and had a scarf around her neck.

The Pushpa 2 actress carried a simple sling bag adorned with the viral Labubu bag charms.

Rashmika Mandanna joins team AA22

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna has become the latest actress to join the casting coup of AA22, following Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.

The role assigned to her in the film would be one of her daring character choices ever. Moreover, audiences can expect a very different dynamic between Rashmika and Allu Arjun in the project, from what was seen in the Pushpa franchise.

A source close to the development had revealed, “Rashmika Mandanna has come on board Atlee’s ambitious film. The actress will be seen in one of the most daring roles of her career. The dynamics of Rashmika and Allu will be very different from what they shared in the Pushpa franchise.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Coming to her film front, Rashmika was last seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, where she shared the screen space with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Moving on, she has Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend and Thaama with Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline.

Additionally, she recently announced a solo-led female project, Mysaa, marking her return to the period thriller genre. Rashmika is also working on Cocktail 2 next.

