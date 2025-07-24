Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young to host special Law and the City finale screening in Malaysia with 1,000 fans: All details inside

K-drama fans in Malaysia are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young, the lead stars of the ongoing series Law and the City, will personally attend a special overseas screening event. The event is set to celebrate the show’s highly anticipated final episode.

It is scheduled to take place on August 10, 2025. That’s the same day the final installment of the 12-episode tvN drama airs. According to drama officials, on July 24, the production team is organizing an exclusive live viewing experience in Malaysia. They are inviting more than 1,000 fans to join the emotional farewell. The event will also include a press conference attended by the actors.

This marks one of the rare occasions where a Korean drama finale will be celebrated not only domestically but also overseas, with fans. It's proof of the growing global influence of K-dramas and the massive popularity of both the series and its leading stars.

Why was Malaysia chosen for Law and the City finale screening?

The decision to hold the event in Malaysia wasn't random. Over the last few years, the country has emerged as one of the most enthusiastic markets in Southeast Asia for Korean entertainment. With Law and the City gaining strong traction on local streaming platforms and social media, fans began flooding the production team with requests for a local event.

Producers ultimately chose Malaysia as the ideal location. They acknowledge the passion of the fanbase and the country's rapidly growing role in the global K-drama landscape. Insiders also cited Lee Jong Suk's immense popularity as a Hallyu star as a motivating factor behind hosting the screening abroad. His fanbase across Asia has remained strong for over a decade. And his involvement in the drama has further fueled regional interest in the show.

About Law and The City

Currently airing on tvN every Saturday and Sunday, Law and the City is a 12-episode slice-of-life legal drama. It portrays the day-to-day experiences of salaried lawyers working in Seoul’s high-pressure Seocho legal district. The series stands out from traditional courtroom dramas. It focuses less on high-stakes trials and more on the personal struggles, friendships, and quiet victories of young professionals as they try to make sense of their lives.

Lee Jong Suk stars as Ahn Ju Hyeong, while Moon Ga Young plays Kang Hui Ji. Supporting characters include Kang You Seok as Cho Chang Won, Ryu Hye Young as Bae Mun Jeong, and Im Seong Jae as Ha Sang Gi.

