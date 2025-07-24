3 New Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week (July 21-28): Oru Ronaldo Chithram, Prema Panth and Ottakomban

Malayalam films are always keen on exploring newer themes and narratives with a new project on the cards. This week, three such films are slated for a theatrical release, which span different genres and feature some of the most popular stars.

Here’s everything you need to know about the three new Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week (July 21-28).

Oru Ronaldo Chithram

Cast: Austin Abraham, Reina Maria, Chaithania Prakash, Greeshma Narendran

Rinoy Kalloor Release date: July 25, 2025

The movie would center around a man named Ronaldo who aspires to become a successful filmmaker and thereby win over the love of his life. To fulfill his dreams, he learns about a filmmaking contest, and Ronaldo decides to take part in it, hoping to change his life and fulfill his love story.

Prema Panth

Cast: Bhagath Abrid Shine

Prajod Kalabhavan Release date: July 25, 2025

Prema Panth will be presented by Nivin Pauly. The film will be a combination of romance and suspense, exploring the complexities inherent in a realistic tale of love. Ishaan Chhabra has composed the film's musical score.

Ottakomban

Cast: Suresh Gopi, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Srikant Murali, Indrajith Sukumaran

Mathew Thomas Release date: July 25, 2025

Ottakomban comes across as one of the most intriguing upcoming films of Suresh Gopi. It marks Mathew Thomas’ debut stint as the director. Ahead of its release, the movie had been affected by a few legal hurdles.

