Saiyaara OTT release plans changed? Makers of Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda starrer eye Diwali 2025 post 90-day box office run

Saiyaara has been riding in a wave of unparalleled success at the box office since its release on July 18. The musical romantic drama has created a mass hysteria among fans in cinema halls. Following its theatrical debut, Saiyaara will make its entry into the digital world. The film's makers are now eyeing an OTT release on Diwali 2025.

Saiyaara to have its OTT premiere on Diwali?

According to a latest report by the Times of India, Saiyaara has found its official streaming partner in Netflix. The makers of the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer are now eyeing its OTT release on Diwali.

Earlier, Saiyaara was expected to arrive on OTT in late September 2025, following an 8-week successful theatrical run.

Saiyaara to have its extended 90-day-long theatrical window

According to the latest development, the report further suggests that the Saiyaara team is in talks with Netflix to secure a 90-day theatrical window for Mohit Suri’s directorial. It will then delay its OTT release to Diwali in October 2025.

Usually, there is a norm of having an eight-week gap between a theatrical release and its streaming on OTT. It will give Yash Raj Films’ production more time to maximize its theatrical run.

Saiyaara enters the Rs 150 crore club in 6 days

Released on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. It entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 4 days of its release. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in 6 days. It has received a positive response from cinephiles. Fans are admiring the on-screen chemistry between the leads and the performances of both actors.

Saiyaara marks the debuts of Ahaan and Aneet as leads in Bollywood. Notably, it is Aneet's second film in her career in Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut in a special appearance in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy, in 2022.

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara also marks the return of filmmaker Mohit Suri after a three-year hiatus. Suri last directed Ek Villain Returns in 2022.

