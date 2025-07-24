4 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video (July 21-27): Mandala Murders to Sarzameen

As the weekend approaches, we are sure that many of you have already started choosing which content to watch on OTT to unwind and relax. If you are not aware of the latest releases of the week, worry not, as we've got your back. In this article, we bring to you a list of Hindi OTT releases of the week (July 21 – 27) so that you can pick one from this and watch.

3 new Hindi OTT releases to watch this week

1. Mandala Murders

Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Raghubir Yadav, Jameel Khan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, and Monica Choudhary

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: July 25, 2025

The story of Mandala Murders, releasing on OTT, is a story set in the town of Charandaspur. Vaani Kapoor plays a detective in her OTT debut show, uncovering the truth behind sinister, ritualistic killings taking place in the town under the guise of a centuries-old tradition.

Digging deep in the mystery, the detective uncovers a chilling blueprint linked to fate, prophecy, and fanatic belief.

2. Sarzameen

Cast: Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Tara Sharma, Rajesh Sharma

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Sarzameen is Ibrahim Ali Khan’s second OTT release after Nadaaniyan. This is a political thriller that features a significant amount of emotional drama. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, Prithviraj plays the role of Colonel Vijay Menon in the Indian Army, and Kajol plays his wife.

The story takes a twist when the Colonel discovers that his son, played by Ibrahim, is involved with a terrorist organisation. This follows an emotional turmoil in the family, and the most difficult decision for Kajol to choose between her son and husband.

3. Rangeen

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Rangeen is a dark comedy drama centered around Vineet Kumar Singh’s character, Adarsh. His life turned upside down when he discovered that his wife had been secretly hiring gigolos.

To take revenge, he sets out on a journey to become a gigolo himself. But as he steps into this unfamiliar world, he begins to confront his past traumas, the fragile nature of relationships, and masculinity.

4. The Society

Cast: Munawar Faruqui (host), Shreya Kalra (co-host)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 21, 2025

The show consists of 25 contestants in a 200-hour social survival experiment, who are placed into three social classes: Royals, Regulars, and Rags. This classification happens on the basis of Power, privilege, and resources.

