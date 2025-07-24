Hyeri in talks for romance drama Dreaming of You with Hwang In Yeop after Lee Yoo Mi exits, know plot and character details

Actress Lee Hyeri may soon return to the small screen in a new romance drama. On July 24, Korean media outlet Sports World revealed that the Reply 1988 star is currently reviewing an offer to lead the upcoming series Dreaming of You. If she accepts, this will be her next project following her appearance in Friendly Rivalry, which wrapped up earlier this year.

Dreaming of You plot

Dreaming of You is a romantic comedy that delicately intertwines the journeys of two individuals navigating different stages of life. At the heart of the story is Lee Jae, a reporter whose life unfolds across three pivotal decades. In her teenage years, she was bold and brimming with ambition, fearlessly chasing a dream that once defined her.

However, as she stepped into her twenties, reality began to weigh heavily. Ambitions clashed with limitations, and idealism gave way to disillusionment. Now in her thirties, Lee Jae finds herself in a life that feels quietly unremarkable. She settled into a routine that lacks the spark she once had, prompting her to question whether she’s truly living or merely surviving.

In contrast stands Su Bin, a film director whose younger years were carefully orchestrated by his parents. As a teenager, he lived under the expectations and plans of others, never truly knowing what he wanted for himself. But in his twenties, Su Bin began to carve his own path. He broke free from the life others designed for him and pursued a dream of his own. By the time he reached his thirties, he had accomplished the very goal that once seemed distant.

The drama is written by Im Me Ri, the screenwriter known for crafting emotionally resonant stories, such as The Beauty Inside and Doom at Your Service. Her works often focus on characters grappling with their inner worlds. And Dreaming of You appears to be continuing in that vein.

About Hyeri and Hwang In Yeop’s offered roles

Hyeri has been offered the role of Lee Jae, a reporter in her 30s. Once someone who was filled with passion and fearlessness in her youth, she now navigates adulthood with a sense of stagnation. Reports suggest that actor Hwang In Yeop is being considered for the role of Su Bin, a young film director.

Meanwhile, actress Lee Yoo Mi was initially eyed for the female lead role but has stepped away from the project for unspecified reasons. This opened the door for Hyeri, who is now the top contender for the role of Lee Jae.

Hyeri and Hwang In Yeop yet to confirm roles

Despite the buzz surrounding the potential cast, no official confirmations have been made by either Hyeri’s or Hwang In Yeop’s agencies. Both stars are still reviewing their respective offers. The production team has yet to release a finalized cast list.

