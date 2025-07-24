Box Office: Mohit Suri's Saiyaara crosses an INSANE Rs 200 crore worldwide in just 6 days; Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda become global sensations

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is raking up numbers at the box office like no one's business. The movie that was projected to open at around Rs 4 crore net (Rs 4.75 - 5 crore gross) in India, with almost negligible collections from international markets, now heads to become the year's second highest global grosser, only behind Chhaava. It will comfortably emerge as the year's biggest overseas grosser by the end of week 2, till YRF's own War 2 will take that throne away from them.

Saiyaara Crosses Rs 200 Crore At The Worldwide Box Office

Saiyaara crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office on its sixth day. The day end collections of Saiyaara stood at Rs 152.50 crore net in India (Rs 183 crore gross) and USD 4.3 million overeeas (Rs 37 crore gross), for a worldwide total of Rs 220 crore gross. With the pace that Saiyaara is raking up numbers at the box office, it will enter the Rs 300 crore global club over the 2nd weekend itself. A lifetime number of Rs 500 crore gross looks like a foregone conclusion and now it is to be seen if it can hit Rs 600 crore and perhaps even Rs 700 crore.

The 6 Day Global Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under

India Net Rs 152.50 crore India Gross Rs 183 crore Overseas (Gross USD) USD 4.3 million Overseas Gross Rs 47 crore Total Worldwide Rs 220 crore

Mohit Suri Introduces 2 Very Able Young Talents To The Movies

Mohit Suri has gifted Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda with a film that they will always cherish. After Saiyaara, they have been flooded with offers and movie proposals. YRF may have them for the next couple of films. But after that, it shall be an open ground for the two new talents to explore further opportunities.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara In Theatres

