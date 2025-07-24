Jason Kelce Recalls Ending Up Shirtless in Front of Taylor Swift, Why Did Travis Kelce Call Himself ‘NFL Hooker’?

Jason Kelce adores Taylor Swift. During the recent episode of his podcast, New Heights, the athlete recounted a hilarious incident that also included the Bad Karma singer. The topic arose as the brothers discussed a video featuring a fan who created lawn art of the former Philadelphia Eagles star, shirtless and holding a beer.

The image was captured during Jason’s appearance in the stands as his brother’s team won the match. The NFL player ripped off his shirt and screamed at the top of his lungs.

Describing it as one of the fun days, Kelce recalled that Swift, too, had joined him in the stands to cheer for her boyfriend.

Jason Kelce’s really fun day with Taylor Swift

Recalling the moment his brother ripped his shirt off, Travis Kelce went on to ask Jason, “Do you understand how proud I am to be the reason that you did this ridiculous pose?” He further added, “I feel so seen. This is what my dream was always to make human beings do.”

In response, the father of four admitted that the reaction was the result of drinking for six hours. He continued to reveal, “a f------ really fun day.” Moreover, the podcaster shared that it was the first day he met Swift. “The first time I met your girlfriend, so that was, it was an all-timer.”

Meanwhile, further in the episode, the Kansas City Chiefs star went on to link his romance with the musician to the Julia Roberts-starrer, Pretty Woman.

Why did Travis Kelce call himself an NFL Hooker?

While speaking with his brother, Travis revealed that he recently watched the 1990s classic, Pretty Woman, and felt much like a stripper himself. The NFL star said, “I’m just an NFL stripper, that’s it. I’m just an NFL hooker, man.”

Kelce went on to joke that he needs to make a sequel, titled Pretty Man. “We need to make Pretty Man, and we need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn’t know where she’s going, and she doesn’t know how to drive a car.”

Later in the talks, Jason went on to note that his brother is already dating a “pretty woman,” referring to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and the Love Story singer began dating in July 2023, and are going strong two years later.

