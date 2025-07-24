Maareesan First Review: ‘Inventive and spirited’, says Kamal Haasan as he claims to be left laughing

The upcoming Tamil comedy thriller Maareesan has already been generating considerable hype among audiences ahead of its release. Starring a talented cast of Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead, the Sudheesh Sankar directorial has already gotten its first-ever review.

Kamal Haasan reviews Maareesan

Taking to X, Kamal Haasan penned his thoughts and reviewed Maareesan, tagging it as a film that effortlessly dances between wit and depth. The Thug Life actor admitted that beneath the humorous take of the film lies a conscious view of human emotions.

Advertisement

His message read, “Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society.The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards - both as viewer and creator.”

More about Maareesan

The remaining cast of Maaresan includes Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, P.L. Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah, and more.

Maareesan’s story is written by V. Krishna Moorthy, and it is produced under the banner of Super Good Films. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the background score of the film.

Did Fahadh Faasil make Maareesan in Tamil because of Vadivelu?

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fahadh Faasil spilled the beans on Maareesan and revealed how it was originally supposed to be a Malayalam film. However, there was a need for an actor like Vadivelu in the casting of the movie from the angle of its storyline.

Advertisement

In his words, “Maareesan, I originally heard it as a Malayalam film. I was planning a Malayalam movie at that point, and that is when I heard this. When we got into the casting and all, I said that we needed someone like Vadivelu sir for this movie.

As a result, the actor mentioned how it was evident to make the film in Tamil so that Vadivelu could be a part of it.

He added, “After these discussions, the producer came to us. He is already a Tamil producer and asked why we aren’t making this in Tamil itself. However, my only condition was, if we were doing it in Tamil, it had to be with Vadivelu sir.”

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor goes Sreeleela way, hikes her fees for Peddi and AA22 after bagging Rs 5 crore for Devara?