The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 24 Episode: Nick’s Escape Goes Wrong, Find Out if He Survives?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 24, reveal intense scenes as Nick's escape plan takes a dangerous turn. Meanwhile, Carter finds himself cornered and questioned about his connection to Damian's murder. The drama continues to build as old alliances shift and new ones form.

Nick and Sharon's escape plan turns risky

Nick and Sharon are still trapped inside the storage room, but Sharon manages to unlock the door. However, their path to freedom won't be easy. Once the door opens, danger is waiting. Nick ends up wounded on his side, possibly after an altercation with a security guard or someone involved in Damian's murder.

Sharon quickly rushes to help Nick. Sally soon arrives and assists Sharon by trying to stop the bleeding. While Nick's injury may not be life-threatening, it's enough to slow down their escape and raise concerns about who might be watching them.

Carter gets grilled by Victor and Chance

Victor and Chance have growing doubts about Carter's role in Damian's murder. They catch Carter alone in a train car and start pressing him with questions. Carter admits he's loyal to Cane and would do anything for him. Still, he insists he had nothing to do with Damian's death and didn't cover anything up.

Although Carter claims innocence, Chance and Victor aren't convinced. There's no confession, but suspicions remain. Carter could still be involved, especially if he acted alone to protect Cane. This murder mystery is far from over, and more twists are likely.

Sally and Sharon work together to help Nick

As Nick struggles with his injury, Sharon and Sally team up to provide quick care. It's a rare moment of teamwork between the two women, showing how serious the situation has become. Nick remains weak, but their support keeps him stable as help may be on the way.

Elsewhere, Jack makes a tough decision about his business relationship with Billy. With Billy leaning toward joining forces with Cane, Jack decides to pull out of their partnership.

