Who is Chikki Panday? Meet Ahaan Panday’s father who got Shah Rukh Khan out of jail in 1994 and ended his long feud with Salman Khan

Saiyaara has not only shaken the box office but has been receiving immense love. There is no second thought that Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday became stars overnight. While people cannot stop gushing over their onscreen chemistry, fans are also interested in their off-screen life. As already known, Ahaan is Ananya Panday's cousin.

But did you know that his father, Chikki Panday, not only shares a close bond with Bollywood stars but also helped Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan bury the hatchet?

Who is Chikki Panday?

A businessman by profession, Chikki Panday is the brother of renowned Bollywood actor Chunky Panday. He was born in Bombay in 1966 to Sharad Panday, and unlike Chunky, he went on to pursue entrepreneurship. According to the media reports, Chikki was a member of the Steel Consumers Council and Telephone Advisory Committees of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

In addition to these, the businessman is also credited as the founder of the Akshara Foundation of Arts & Learning, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education to underprivileged children.

Chikki Panday once bailed Shah Rukh Khan out of jail

Although Chikki has not stepped into acting, but maintains close friendships with many actors. He has known Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for years. Interestingly, Chikki organised his daughter, Alanna's, pre-wedding festivities at Sohail Khan's abode.

Well, not many people know that Chikki Panday helped bail the Raees actor out of jail. According to Hindustan Times, in 1994, SRK was taken under custody for allegedly threatening a journalist. Then, after Chikki, along with Nana Patekar, stepped in to bail him out. Interestingly, Ahaan Panday is also good friends with Aryan. Lately, their old pictures have been going viral on the internet.

Chikki Panday resolved Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's fight

In 2013, for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's reconciliation, Chikki made sure that they sat together at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party. Then, it was the politician who encouraged them to talk it out and end the tiff.

