Janhvi Kapoor goes Sreeleela way, hikes her fees for Peddi and AA22 after bagging Rs 5 crore for Devara?

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is slowly inching towards establishing herself equally in South cinema. The diva who’s already made her Telugu debut with Jr. NTR’s movie Devara is signed up for two more films in the same regional belt: Peddi with Ram Charan and AA22 with Allu Arjun.

Janhvi Kapoor increases fees for next lineup of Telugu films?

According to a Siasat report, Janhvi Kapoor is said to have increased her fees for the two upcoming big Telugu projects that she has in the pipeline. The sharp rise has been in sync with her fees of Rs. 5 crores for her Tollywood debut film Devara, opposite Jr. NTR.

The new report now claims that the actress has signed on for her next Telugu film, Peddi, with Ram Charan, at a fee of Rs. 6 crores. Additionally, she’s said to have demanded Rs. 7 crores for AA22, directed by Atlee.

That’s not all. It is also believed that the makers of AA22 have been negotiating a cut in her fees, as she initially demanded, since they are incredibly excited to have her on board for the pan-India film.

However, Janhvi Kapoor, apparently, is not keen to back down from the same.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Well, Janhvi happens to have an equal number of projects lined up in both Bollywood and the South. Speaking about the former, she will be next seen in the film Param Sundari, in a lead role opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Additionally, she has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline ahead. This film is scheduled for a September 2025 release.

Janhvi Kapoor in AA22

Coming back to her inclusion in the cast of Allu Arjun-led AA22, the actress is reportedly one of the co-leads opposite the Pushpa 2 actor.

She is joined by some of the other big names, including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur, who are also playing crucial roles in the upcoming movie.

This project is being made on a substantial budget and is expected to achieve a pan-Indian release.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Siasat. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

