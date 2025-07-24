BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Rosé lead July 2025 Individual K-pop Idol rankings with G-Dragon, Jungkook close behind: Top 30

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled its much-anticipated brand reputation rankings for individual K-pop idols for the month of July 2025. These rankings are based on a comprehensive data analysis. It includes media exposure, consumer participation, online interactions, and community engagement.

Covering a total of 1,730 idols, the data was collected over a four-week period from June 23 to July 23. It offers a snapshot of who dominated public interest and fan buzz over the past month.

BTS' Jimin maintains No. 1 position

Once again, BTS' Jimin claimed the top spot, extending his remarkable streak of popularity. For July, he recorded a brand reputation index of 8,183,409, representing a 17.16% increase from June. Jimin's presence remains strong across multiple platforms, be it music, fan communities, or social media.

In keyword analysis, phrases like “Who,” “cake fairy,” and “ARMY” were frequently associated with him. Descriptive terms linked to his persona included “unparalleled,” “unchanging,” and “unrivaled.” His positivity rating stood at an impressive 94.05%, showing overwhelming public favorability.

G-Dragon surges to 2nd, Rosé climbs to 3rd

Legendary BIGBANG member G-Dragon returned to the spotlight in a big way. He climbed to second place with a brand reputation score of 6,056,259, an 8.39% rise since last month. The increase comes amid growing media attention surrounding his ongoing concert tour.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé saw her brand index climb by 10.98%, reaching 5,780,067. It earned her the third spot on this month’s list. Her recent high-profile public appearances, ongoing BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour, and continued interactions with fans contributed to her rising numbers.

Jungkook and Jennie secure strong positions in Top 5

Coming in at fourth place, BTS’ Jungkook held his ground with a brand reputation index of 5,131,314. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie followed closely behind at fifth place with 5,080,586.

Beyond the top five, the rankings also highlighted the consistent popularity of IVE’s Jang Wonyoung at sixth. She’s followed by BTS members SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, RM, and V, all of whom landed within the top 15. BLACKPINK also had all four members —Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo —secure spots in the top 10.

Top 30 Individual Idol Brand Reputation rankings – July 2025:

Jimin (BTS) G-Dragon (BIGBANG) Rosé (BLACKPINK) Jungkook (BTS) Jennie (BLACKPINK) Jang Wonyoung (IVE) SUGA (BTS) Jin (BTS) Lisa (BLACKPINK) Jisoo (BLACKPINK) Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO) J-Hope (BTS) RM (BTS) An Yu Jin (IVE) V (BTS) Winter (aespa) Rei (IVE) Joy (Red Velvet) Wendy (Red Velvet) Juyeon (THE BOYZ) Key (SHINee) Momo (TWICE) Hoshi (SEVENTEEN) Sunwoo (THE BOYZ) Yeri (Red Velvet) Irene (Red Velvet) Sana (TWICE) Baekhyun (EXO) Wonwoo (SEVENTEEN) Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)

