General Hospital Spoilers, July 24 Episode: Will Willow Learn the Truth About Nina and Drew?

In the upcoming July 24 General Hospital episode, Willow finds herself facing a heartfelt question from Scout. Meanwhile, Drew receives a request, Curtis moves forward with a betrayal plan, and Nina contemplates confessing her secret. Sonny and Carly discuss whether their family is still in danger, and Elizabeth is stunned by a reunion.

Advertisement

Willow and Scout's heartfelt moment before the wedding

Willow shares a sweet moment with Scout, who wonders if she should start calling Willow "Mom." Willow is likely to reassure Scout that she would never try to replace Sam and respects the special bond they share. Meanwhile, Alexis asks Drew for a favor, possibly tied to keeping Sam's memory alive during this transitional phase for Scout.

Curtis is ready to act on the secret Nina shared with him, her past with Drew. When Portia encourages Curtis to use whatever leverage he has, he prepares to spill the truth. This could mean Willow may soon find out about Drew and Nina's history before the wedding even happens.

Curtis' betrayal could be particularly devastating, considering the trust Nina had placed in him. But with so much at stake, he seems determined to expose the truth.

Nina considers confessing to Willow

Nina talks to Ava and admits things have gotten much worse than she imagined. She feels she can't keep quiet any longer and seriously considers coming clean to Willow about her past with Drew.

Advertisement

However, Curtis might beat her to it, which could ruin any chance of reconciliation between Nina and Willow. One way or another, General Hospital spoilers hint that Willow is on the verge of learning the truth.

Sonny and Carly discuss the threat of Marco

Sonny updates Carly about the situation involving Jenz. Carly wonders if their family is safe now, but Sonny isn't so sure. Marco is now free, and Sonny warns that retaliation may still be coming. The threat isn't over yet, especially now that Marco is aware his son is out of danger.

Elizabeth is caught off guard when she runs into Liesl. The details of their encounter remain unclear, but this unexpected reunion could bring back old emotions and unresolved issues.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers, July 23 Episode: Did Jason Really See Britt Alive in Paris?