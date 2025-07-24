Shardul Thakur’s lift selfie with wife Mittali turns heads ahead of 4th England vs India Test

With the cricket world fixated on the high-stakes fourth Test in Manchester, Shardul Thakur briefly shifted the spotlight to something far less stressful: a quiet, stylish moment with his wife, Mittali Parulkar.

On Sunday, July 20, Mittali posted a mirror selfie of the two inside a lift—a shot that instantly caught fans’ attention online. Casual, candid, and completely unbothered by match-day pressure, the image offered a slice of normalcy from a player often seen under stadium lights.

Style check: Denim, neutrals, and romance

Without the filters or overproduced reels, Shardul and Mittali created a classic Instagram Story post that worked because it didn't try too hard. Shardul sported a beige tee and white pants, while Mittali paired a crisp white dress with a denim jacket.

The Story had no captions or hashtags and just revealed the couple's relaxed smiles, clean style, and love for one another. It felt spontaneous, which only made it more shareable. For fans scrolling through intense pre-match chatter, the quiet couple of moments stood out like a boundary in a maiden over.

From long-term love to low-key fame

Their relationship began years before cricket cameras followed Shardul around. The two met in school, got engaged in 2021, and married in 2023. Mittali, now a successful baker and founder of All Jazz Bakery, has also earned a following of her own.

With her growing brand and calm online presence, she’s quickly becoming one of Indian cricket’s most recognized off-field personalities, and this selfie only fired up that rise. Meanwhile, in the current Test, Thakur was named in India’s XI for the ongoing Test and closed Day 1 unbeaten on 19, alongside Jadeja, as India posted 264/4.

